/'Sad day to see him go': India coach shares emotional tribute to Shami after Test retirement

India bowling coach Morne Morkel paid a heartfelt tribute to Mohammed Shami after the fast bowler announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 42-year-old praised Shami’s bowling skills and contribution to the Indian dressing room. Morkel also recalled how Shami helped him adjust to the Indian team environment and overcome the language barrier when he first joined the setup.

He further admitted that it was sad to see the pacer retire from the longest format but added that Shami continues to bowl regularly back home.

Shami recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending a career in which he established himself as one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers across different conditions.

“I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, a highly skilful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined, for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go. But yeah, I mean, he’s still bowling a lot of overs back home, and it’s still great to see,” Morkel said ahead of India’s second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

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The 36-year-old announced his decision through an Instagram post, bringing his Test career to an end. Known for his ability to generate swing and seam movement with both the new and old ball, Shami finished with 229 wickets in 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls.

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2013 and quickly became an important part of India’s pace attack. He was particularly effective in overseas conditions, taking 145 wickets in 41 Tests away from home at an average of 30.33.