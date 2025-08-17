/What is 'Samosa Caucus'? Could Indian-American politicians pose diplomatic challenge for India

The rise of Indian-Americans' influence is set to impact political activity in the United States, as it is emerging as a new diplomatic consideration for India. After the 2026 US midterm elections, the popular Indian-American group known as the 'Samosa Caucus' has regained attention. It has attracted numerous Indian-origin politicians, making them increasingly vocal about India's domestic policies. But what exactly is the Samosa Caucus, and why is it attracting attention in India?

What is the Samosa Caucus?

It is an informal nickname for Indian-American lawmakers serving in the US Congress. The term was reportedly coined around 2018 by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. It is a playful reference to the popular Indian snack and the shared heritage of these politicians. It is not an officially constituted congressional group. Instead, it describes a growing presence of Indian-origin representatives in American politics.

Prominent members include Democratic lawmakers Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam. Following the 2026 midterm elections, newcomers Pia Dandiya and Amish Shah also added to the group's representation in the House of Representatives.

Why is the group becoming important for India?

The latest electoral gains in the midterm election have led several Indian-American Democratic politicians to target India for its human rights record, minority rights, civil liberties and democratic freedoms. On November 6, Congressman Ro Khanna hit out at the Modi government, saying he supported student protests in India and unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism. Khanna's remarks have reportedly caught the attention of officials in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Other Indian-American politicians have also criticised India's policies. Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman, for instance, has previously described India as operating through Hindu nationalist principles. These statements reflect a broader political trend among some second- and third-generation Indian-Americans, who are increasingly engaging with debates about civil rights and democracy in India. Carnegie Endowment analyst Milan Vaishnav has observed that younger generations of the diaspora are more concerned about what they perceive as democratic backsliding in India.

Why could this create a diplomatic challenge?

India has traditionally sought bipartisan support in Washington, building relationships with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. However, the growing presence of Indian-origin politicians who publicly question India's domestic policies could make diplomatic engagement more complicated.