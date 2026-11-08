/'Using US funds to violate int'l law': Michigan's first Muslim Senator-elect questions aid to Pakistan

Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim elected to the US Senate in Michigan, has called for Washington to review its financial and military help to nations that use American funds to infringe international law, naming Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan and Israel. He recently made history in Michigan by defeating Republican Mike Rogers.



El-Sayed said the US is required to ensure that its own actions are consistent with international law, and added that the issue should not be limited to Israel. “How do we make sure that we’re holding ourselves accountable to international law? And it’s not just about Israel. I take the same approach to Egypt, where my family immigrated from. I take the same approach to Pakistan and to Jordan. I think we need to be the first among equals to make sure that we are enforcing international law," he said.

El-Sayed lauds Trump’s proposal

He added that the US needed to start with nations that violate international law after taking financial and military assistance from America. El-Sayed's statement came after US President Donald Trump declared plans to end nearly $4 billion in annual military assistance to Israel by the end of the year.



After his historic electoral victory, El-Sayed lauded Trump’s proposal to reduce military help to Israel, saying he agreed with the president’s decision. “I think the president is actually right on this policy," he said.



He further urged that curbs be placed on US arms sales to Israel, contending that some of the weapons Washington supplies are being used in what he characterised as acts of genocide and apartheid. In his own words, he said he wanted to see an end to selling weapons “that gets used to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid,” to Israel.