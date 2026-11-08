/'Illegally navigating': Three oil tankers explode, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Sunday said that a third oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire after hitting a naval mine. All three oil tankers were illegally navigating the Strait of Hormuz, IRGC further said.

"Since the early hours of this morning, three oil tankers that were illegally navigating the Strait of Hormuz have experienced explosions and severe fires. The smoke from these fires has engulfed the sky over the Strait of Hormuz," said IRGC Navy in a statement.

It further said that the vessels disabled their navigation and identification systems and used unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

"These tankers are on fire because they disabled their navigation and identification systems and are cooperating with the aggressive and expansionist U.S. military to use unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz," said IRGC.

Immediately after the incident, Iran reiterated its warning to ships to follow "regulations for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz".