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'Illegally navigating': Three oil tankers explode, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Nov 08, 2026, 16:59 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2026, 16:59 IST
'Illegally navigating': Three oil tankers explode, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz

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IRGC said the vessels disabled their navigation and identification systems and used unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Sunday said that a third oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire after hitting a naval mine. All three oil tankers were illegally navigating the Strait of Hormuz, IRGC further said.

"Since the early hours of this morning, three oil tankers that were illegally navigating the Strait of Hormuz have experienced explosions and severe fires. The smoke from these fires has engulfed the sky over the Strait of Hormuz," said IRGC Navy in a statement.

It further said that the vessels disabled their navigation and identification systems and used unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

"These tankers are on fire because they disabled their navigation and identification systems and are cooperating with the aggressive and expansionist U.S. military to use unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz," said IRGC.

Immediately after the incident, Iran reiterated its warning to ships to follow "regulations for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz".

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"The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announces: The regulations for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have been repeatedly communicated to all ships. Any vessels that violate these regulations and cooperate with the U.S. military to use unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz will face the same consequences," read the statement released by IRGC Navy.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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