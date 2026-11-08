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Migrant boat capsizes in Senegal, at least 21 killed

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 08, 2026, 15:35 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2026, 15:35 IST
Migrant boat capsizes in Senegal, at least 21 killed

At least 21 people were killed after a boat carrying migrants capsized off northwestern Senegal

Story highlights

At least 21 people were killed after a boat carrying migrants capsized off northwestern Senegal. Only one survivor has been rescued, while search operations continue. The boat was reportedly attempting to navigate the dangerous Atlantic route to Spain's Canary Islands

A boat carrying migrants sank off northwestern Senegal killing at least 21 people along the Atlantic Ocean route from Africa to Europe. The Senegalese interior ministry said in a statement that only one person had been rescued in addition to the 21 bodies recovered. It said the death toll was "provisional" as of late Saturday and that the search was still going on and the families of victims were being helped. Senegalese authorities added that they had intercepted 142 migrants, including women and children, who were on a small boat aiming to reach Spain. Thousands of people from west Africa have died in recent years trying to reach Europe on the perilous Atlantic route to Spain's Canary islands.

Media reports said the boat capsized on Saturday off the Loumpoul dunes in Kebemer department, between Dakar and the northern city of Saint-Louis. Le Soleil newspaper said that most of the victims were from the Leona and Thieppe districts in the same department.

(More details awaited)

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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