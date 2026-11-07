/Ramayana box office collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer earns THIS much on Friday

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 is currently running successfully at the box office. Within two days of its release, Nitesh Tiwari's film has managed to achieve a major box office milestone. Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey play lead roles alongside Ranbir.

Ramayana Part 1 box office day 2

As per Sacnilk, the mythological epic, which arrived in cinemas on November 5, has accumulated an estimated Rs 221.05 crore in worldwide gross collections in its first two days.

The film brought in Rs 48.05 crore net from the Indian market on its second day, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 112.90 crore. Its Friday earnings were lower than the Rs 64.85 crore it registered on opening day, indicating a drop of over 25 per cent.

Hindi version leads domestic earnings

On Friday, the Hindi version generated Rs 35.50 crore net across 19,859 shows. The Kannada-dubbed version followed with Rs 5.15 crore from 904 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 4.75 crore through 1,530 shows.

The Tamil and Malayalam versions recorded relatively smaller numbers, collecting Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.

These figures came from 577 Tamil shows and 446 Malayalam shows.

The Hindi 3D version registered 28.46 per cent occupancy on its second day, while the 2D version recorded 23.37 per cent.

Coming to the film's international performance, after earning approximately Rs 35 crore from overseas markets on Friday, its cumulative international gross has reached Rs 86.25 crore in two days.

With its domestic gross standing at Rs 134.80 crore, the film's worldwide earnings have reached Rs 221.05 crore.

WION's review

WION's review of the film reads, "Ramayana: Part 1 works on many levels. To their credit, the makers do not take too many artistic liberties (I will overlook the turbaned men and veiled women straight from Rajasthan in Treta Yuga) and stick to the basic story. This helps in creating a sense of familiarity for the audience in India. It also opens up the story to a newer generation, giving them faces to connect to the characters they may have heard of in passing."

It further adds, “Ramayana: Part 1 ultimately triumphs for its audacious scale. Indian cinema, perhaps, will witness a change going forward in terms of filmmaking after Ramayana. The film shows what India and Indian artists are capable of. Producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, take an age-old story and present it with all possible modern-day technology, making Ramayana a stunning visual extravaganza.”

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic.

The first chapter features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while the supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan and Kunal Kapoor, among others.