/Bengaluru man kills wife, 6 members of her family for interfering in their marital disputes

A cab driver in Bengaluru allegedly murdered six members of his wife's family and her because they supported her in disagreements between the couple. Shekar, aka Indushekar, reportedly killed them over two days at his house near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar. He disposed of the body of a minor near Chikkaballapura, while the search is on to uncover the remains of others. Those murdered include his wife Sunitha, mother-in-law Roopavathi, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, Sunitha's sisters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and Shivakumar's seven-year-old Puneeth.

Police investigations have revealed that Shekar and his wife Sunitha were having marital trouble and often got into arguments. They have been married for 20 years, and Sunitha's family often intervened in their fights. They supported her, which reportedly angered Shekar, who wasn't happy with their interference in their marital life.

According to Deccan Herald, Shekar decided to eliminate all of them. He reportedly first killed his wife with a grinding stone. Then he invited the others to his house using different excuses. He allegedly killed Sunitha's mother next, invited her brothers on the pretext of a party and then also killed their wives and son.

Missing persons complaint led to the discovery of murders

Nalini's mother went to the Srirampura Police after her daughter went missing. She lodged a missing persons complaint, and slowly things started to unravel. The police started looking for Nalini, and the investigation led them to Shekar. They grew suspicious of him and took him into custody. Soon they learned about the other murders and Shekar's alleged involvement in them.