/From kiss cam to dance clips: AI videos mock Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid affair scandal

Several videos on soical media platform X shows AI-generated memes and videos about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is at the centre of high profile scandal with his alleged affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Several posts show men joking that they understand Huang's predicament and might have fallen for the same alleged “honey trap.”

One viral 13-second AI-generated clip, posted by X user Peter Dedene, appears to show Huang embracing a woman, allegedly Alice Huang, on a stadium's big screen during a Coldplay-style kiss cam moment. The joke draws on the infamous July 2025 Coldplay concert incident in Boston, when the stadium kiss cam caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. The footage went viral, leading to Byron being placed on leave and Cabot stepping down. The episode became one of the internet's most widely recycled memes, and AI-generated videos are now borrowing the same format to poke fun at the controversy surrounding Huang.

An old video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dancing on stage during an all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan, has resurfaced amid the alleged affair controversy. The footage is being repurposed in social media posts, with users adding captions suggesting Huang is celebrating or appears happy after meeting the woman allegedly linked to the controversy.

What is the case?

Nvidia CEO Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a prominent Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies suspect is a Chinese spy. The admission came after several reports in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Financial Times alleged that Huang had an extramarital affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le). The New York Times also reported that the 63-year-old CEO has pledged to cooperate with an independent investigation, as it appears she was working for China and passing information to Beijing. Nvidia has opened probe into the matter.

How China and Singapore reacted