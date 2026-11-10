/From $2 trillion expectations to a lower valuation: What went wrong with Anthropic's IPO hopes?

Anthropic's much-anticipated stock market debut is facing a major valuation reset. Expectations that the artificial intelligence company could be worth as much as $2 trillion have given way to a proposed IPO valuation of around $1.33 trillion, with the upper end reaching approximately $1.4 trillion.

The shift is significant. Only about a week earlier, expectations were reportedly closer to $1.5 trillion. A sell-off in AI stocks and pressure from major investors have added to the challenge, raising a crucial question: has the market started to question the price of the AI boom?

From $2 trillion expectations to a lower IPO target

The gap between the earlier expectations and the latest proposed valuation is substantial. The reported $1.33 trillion target is around $670 billion below the $2 trillion figure discussed months earlier. Even compared with the more recent $1.5 trillion expectation, it represents a notable reduction. The change highlights the difference between private-market expectations and the price public investors may be willing to pay. An IPO valuation is not simply a reflection of a company's technology or popularity. It also depends on investor demand, market conditions and expectations about future growth.

AI stock sell-off puts pressure on investor expectations

The reported shift comes amid a sell-off in AI stocks. When technology shares face pressure, investors can become more cautious about paying premium prices for companies whose future growth is still being assessed. Major investors have reportedly pushed for a lower valuation target, adding pressure to Anthropic's IPO plans. This does not automatically mean Anthropic's business has deteriorated. Instead, it suggests that the market's willingness to pay for its future potential may have changed.

What Anthropic's proposed IPO numbers reveal

The reported offering involves around 825 million shares, with a proposed price range of $70 to $78 per share. At the midpoint, that would imply a gross offering value of roughly $61 billion. However, that figure should not be confused with the money Anthropic itself would receive. The reported offering also includes approximately 23.6 million shares being sold by existing shareholders. Separately, commitments involving Google and AMD have been reported at up to $26 billion. These are distinct from the IPO offering and should not be added to its proceeds.

Can Anthropic still justify a trillion-dollar valuation?

Anthropic's challenge will be to convince public investors that its growth prospects justify such a huge valuation. The company operates in a fiercely competitive AI market, where development costs, computing requirements and the race to build more capable models remain major considerations. Its proposed IPO could become an important test of investor confidence in the AI industry.