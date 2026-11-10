/Pawan Kalyan announces his separation from wife Anna Konidala after 13 years of marriage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and popular Telugu film actor Pawan Kalyan Konidela has announced his separation from Anna Konidela. In a joint statement issued late Monday night, the couple said that after sharing a significant part of their lives, they have decided to separate with mutual understanding and respect. The couple were married for 13 years.

Pawan Kalyan-Anna Konidala release joint statement



They stated that although their marital relationship was coming to an end, they would continue to remain good friends and fulfil their responsibilities as dedicated parents to their children. They made it clear that their children's happiness and well-being would always remain their shared priority.

The couple requested the public and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this personal transition and urged everyone to approach the matter with understanding. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had supported them throughout their journey.

The statement issued in the names of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela did not disclose the reasons behind their decision to separate. Neither did it mention of the legal divorce proceedings or agreements concerning the custody of their children.

Pawan Kalyan is the chief of the Jana Sena political party and the younger brother of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

Petition filed in Family Court

According to a source in Jana Sena, Pawan and Anna were discussing the matter of separation for the past few months. Sources close to the couple have stated that both have already filed a petition in the Family Court. The decision to separate has been mutual for the two.

Anna is Russian-born and a former actress and model. She met Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Teen Maar. They got married in 2013 and share two children together- Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.