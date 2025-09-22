LOGIN
7 Best Pawan Kalyan's movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

Published: Sep 22, 2025, 14:48 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 14:48 IST

Watch the best of Pawan Kalyan’s movies on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, From romantic classics like Tholi Prema and Kushi to action-packed hits like Gabbar Singh and Bheemla Nayak, enjoy his top performances anytime and anywhere.

Bro, Netflix
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bro, Netflix

Bro stars Pawan Kalyan in a lively fantasy drama where a young man meets God after a sudden accident. The film mixes humour, family emotions, and fresh storytelling, making it enjoyable for all ages. Fans say Pawan Kalyan’s energetic performance is the highlight.

Thammudu, Netflix
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Thammudu, Netflix

Thammudu is a sports drama about a fun-loving student who starts training for a big kickboxing event. Pawan Kalyan shows both charm and determination as he faces new challenges for the sake of his family. The film is packed with catchy songs and feel-good moments.

Tholi Prema, JioCinema/Hotstar
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tholi Prema, JioCinema/Hotstar

Tholi Prema is a romantic classic centred on first love, heartbreak, and finding oneself. Pawan Kalyan plays a young man torn between emotions and destiny, leaving viewers touched by his journey. The music and simple, honest story keep it popular year after year.

Kushi, Prime Video
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Kushi, Prime Video

Kushi is a chirpy romantic comedy about two college students full of pride who won’t admit their feelings. The movie’s playful banter and lively music make it an all-time youth favourite. Bhumika Chawla and Pawan Kalyan’s chemistry adds to the fun.

Gabbar Singh, Prime Video
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Gabbar Singh, Prime Video

Gabbar Singh is an action-packed entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan as a fearless policeman. The witty lines and rural backdrop bring out lots of laughs and excitement. Watchers praise the film for its energetic pace and strong mass appeal.

Bheemla Nayak, Disney+ Hotstar
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bheemla Nayak, Disney+ Hotstar

Bheemla Nayak is a gripping action drama where Pawan Kalyan clashes with a stubborn ex-army officer. The film stands out for its powerful dialogues and intense rivalry. The story blends family pride, courage, and redemption.

Vakeel Saab, Prime Video
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Vakeel Saab, Prime Video

Vakeel Saab follows a dedicated lawyer who fights in court for three women wronged by society. It is known for bold dialogues and a social message about justice and women’s rights. Viewers appreciate Pawan Kalyan’s passionate performance in every scene.

