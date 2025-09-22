/7 Best Pawan Kalyan's movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

Watch the best of Pawan Kalyan’s movies on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, From romantic classics like Tholi Prema and Kushi to action-packed hits like Gabbar Singh and Bheemla Nayak, enjoy his top performances anytime and anywhere.
Bro stars Pawan Kalyan in a lively fantasy drama where a young man meets God after a sudden accident. The film mixes humour, family emotions, and fresh storytelling, making it enjoyable for all ages. Fans say Pawan Kalyan’s energetic performance is the highlight.
Thammudu is a sports drama about a fun-loving student who starts training for a big kickboxing event. Pawan Kalyan shows both charm and determination as he faces new challenges for the sake of his family. The film is packed with catchy songs and feel-good moments.
Tholi Prema is a romantic classic centred on first love, heartbreak, and finding oneself. Pawan Kalyan plays a young man torn between emotions and destiny, leaving viewers touched by his journey. The music and simple, honest story keep it popular year after year.
Kushi is a chirpy romantic comedy about two college students full of pride who won’t admit their feelings. The movie’s playful banter and lively music make it an all-time youth favourite. Bhumika Chawla and Pawan Kalyan’s chemistry adds to the fun.
Gabbar Singh is an action-packed entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan as a fearless policeman. The witty lines and rural backdrop bring out lots of laughs and excitement. Watchers praise the film for its energetic pace and strong mass appeal.
Bheemla Nayak is a gripping action drama where Pawan Kalyan clashes with a stubborn ex-army officer. The film stands out for its powerful dialogues and intense rivalry. The story blends family pride, courage, and redemption.
Vakeel Saab follows a dedicated lawyer who fights in court for three women wronged by society. It is known for bold dialogues and a social message about justice and women’s rights. Viewers appreciate Pawan Kalyan’s passionate performance in every scene.