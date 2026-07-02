/Pawan Kalyan's new look post announcement of OG 2 sparks fan frenzy: 'Bro forgot his age'

Pawan Kalyan, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has once again become the talk of social media after debuting a fresh new look after the announcement of the highly anticipated film OG2. Pawan Kalyan's latest appearance has gone viral, sparking fan frenzy and expressing excitement about his return to the OG universe.
Viral picture of Pawan Kalyan's new look
The team of the actor and production team of the film shared it on social media, in which he is seen sporting a black hoodie and rugged beard, exuding swag. His appearance has left fans sharing edits and photos across the internet and spellbound, calling his stylish look nostalgic, reminding them of old days.
Fans flooded social media platforms with excitement, and one user wrote, "The Real OG." Another X user wrote, "Oh my god. Back to golden days." “One pic is enough for the whole decade,” wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Same, same."
O2 announcement
0G 2, the They Call Him OG sequel, was officially announced recently by Pawan Kalyan Creative Works. Directed by Sujeeth and featuring music by S. Thaman. The film will showcase the backstory of Ojas Gambheera and explore his Japanese connections. The production is slated to begin after November 2026 due to Pawan Kalyan's political duties.
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Pawan Kalyan Creative Works took to X and shared the announcement with a clip and wrote in the caption, "Before the storm arrives... there's a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold. Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga. #OG2.
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All about They Call Him OG
Helmed and written by Sujeeth, and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, They Call Him OG is a Telugu-language crime action film. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sudev Nair, Sriya Reddy, among others.
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It tells the story of Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay after a decade to face a powerful and deadly crime lord, Omi Bhau. The film has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography jointly handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Naveen Nooli.