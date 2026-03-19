/Ustaad Bhagat Singh X review: Pawan Kalyan action-starrer garners mixed reaction

Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh finally released in cinemas today, i.e., on March 19, on the occasion of Ugadi. Early movie buffs have already begun sharing their views on social media platforms, offering a clear picture about the film. Let's delve into it know.

Netizens' verdict of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

From entertaining to weak story plot, netizens have given their version of views about the film. One user wrote, "Congratulations on bringing such a powerful vision to life with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Your storytelling is not just cinema; it's an experience that stays with us, bringing back vintage memories from Tholiprema, inspiring us and reminding us why stories matter."

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Another user wrote, "Entertaining and engaging first half. Movie starts off with a child episode and setup. It’s a Pawankalyan one man show - this is the most fun version of Kalyan after GS and AD. There are ample fun moments which appeal to all sections of audience. If you missed the entertainer PK, he’s here in #UstaadBhagatSingh. The first half has two good elevation sequences as well. The INTERVAL SEQUENCE is a scream. Pawankalyan was BREATHING FIRE. Harish Shankar’s writing is very good and there’s no lag in the film, he has kept it humorous and entertaining. Thaman as usual - god knows how he scored such bgm in 10 days. Also, kudos to Anand Sai - the film has amazing sets and it looks rich. PAISA VASOOL first half. Iche padesina POWERSTAR. Iragadeesina Harish Shankar. Looking forward to the second half #UBS"

"#UstaadBhagatSingh Review. Pawan Kalyan in full mass swag. Powerful dialogues & goosebumps elevations. Harish Shankar delivers a solid commercial entertainer", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "This scene is worth all your money. #UstaadBhagatSingh. Leaving few routine scenes here and there the film offers good drama throughout. #pawankalyan acting in UBS is greated tham PK in OG. Songs could have been better."

All about Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The official synopsis of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is, "After his family's murder by former foes, an IPS officer and his daughter fake their deaths. Trouble ensues when the enemies discover their survival, prompting the officer to confront them to safeguard his child."

Helmed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah and Gautami, among others. Devi Sri Prasad is hired as the music director. The music session began in May 2023. The audio rights were acquired by Sony Music India.