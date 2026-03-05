/Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh preponed as Yash's Toxic shifts date

Pawan Kalyan fans buckle up! The makers of the much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh have decided to prepone. This comes as the makers of Geetu Mohandas's and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups announced that their film has been postponed amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

What is the release date of Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

The maker of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh announced that the film has been preponed from March 26 to March 19. The producer of the movie, Mythri Movie Makers, took to their X account and wrote, "Ustad massacre this Ugadi. Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark massive celebrations at the box office. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026."

With the announcement of moving the release date of the film, netizens shared their views on the comment section. One user wrote, “With the preponement, I hope Pawan Kalyan and Music Thaman strike big again in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, just like they did in They Call Him OG.” Another user wrote, "Ugadi celebrations start early this year." “I have always been a fan of Pawan Kalyan and his screen presence,” wrote the third user.

Instead of Toxic, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will now be clashing with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2. The action-thriller is helmed by Aditya Dhar.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The official synopsis of Ustaad Bhagat Singh reads: "After his family's murder by former foes, an IPS officer and his daughter fake their deaths. Trouble ensues when the enemies discover their survival, prompting the officer to confront them to safeguard his child."

Helmed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah and Gautami, among others. Devi Sri Prasad is hired as the music director. The music session began in May 2023. The audio rights were acquired by Sony Music India.