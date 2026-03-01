/New Theatrical releases (March 2026): Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Toxic, Peaky Blinders- Top 9 movies releasing in cinemas

The theatrical releases of March 2026 are packed with highly anticipated films across every genre. From the spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge to the high-octane drama Toxic. Check the list, book your tickets in advance, and get ready to experience the worth-watching projects.
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Aditya Dhar's spy thriller is the second sequel to the first, which was released in December 2025. The second instalment will follow Hamza/Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), who is on a vengeful mission to find Bade Sahab after successfully killing the Lyari don, Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Geetu Mohandas's action-thriller centres on Yash as a gangster named Raya ruling Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and many more.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Helmed by Tom Harper, the highly anticipated British historical crime drama revolves around the Shelby crime family. Amid the chaos of World War II, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.
Release Date: March 26, 2026
This is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar, which features Pawan Kalyan as Bhagat Singh, an honest police officer who faces conflict with local criminals and politicians. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela, Sakshi Vaidya, and many more.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Ryan Gosling is bringing his charm to an American science fiction adventure film. It follows Ryland Grace, a junior high teacher turned into an astronaut, who wakes from a coma with amnesia on a desperate, one-way mission to save humanity.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
An animated science fiction adventure comedy film focuses on Mabel, dubbed by Piper Curda, an animal lover who uses experimental technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver and protect the local habitat.
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Midhun Manuel Thomas's directorial is a Malayalam-language fantasy action comedy film. The narrative follows Shaji Pappan and his gang, who are pulled into a high-stakes adventure involving a legendary, powerful entity.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Directed by Sudipto Sen, this folklore thriller film stars Anjali Patil, Subrat Dutta, and Nalneesh Neel. The movie is set during Charak Mela (a traditional festival in Eastern India), exploring the journey of people who travel to this fair and experience the divine energy.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, the Manipuri film, which recently won the prestigious Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th BAFTA and is set to re-release in theatres across India.
The movie follows a young boy named Boong (Gugun Kipgen) who embarks on a journey from Manipur to the Myanmar border to find his missing father and bring him home as a surprise for his mother.