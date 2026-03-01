/New Theatrical releases (March 2026): Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Toxic, Peaky Blinders- Top 9 movies releasing in cinemas

Release Date: March 6, 2026

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, the Manipuri film, which recently won the prestigious Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th BAFTA and is set to re-release in theatres across India.

The movie follows a young boy named Boong (Gugun Kipgen) who embarks on a journey from Manipur to the Myanmar border to find his missing father and bring him home as a surprise for his mother.