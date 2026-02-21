/Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Both will eat into each other’s business, says Sanjay Gupta

Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are set to release on the same day at the box office, making it one of the biggest clashes in recent times. No matter how much these two films earn, one thing is certain: they are going to hamper each other’s business. For a long time, reports suggested that Yash’s film might get postponed, but now it seems that neither movie will be pushed back.

Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit the theatres on March 19.

Amid all this, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has spoken about the clash, saying that both films could end up “eating into each other’s business.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gupta has experienced a similar box-office clash before, when his film Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan, faced off against Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Speaking to Varity India, the director said,''I will watch both the films, but, unfortunately, both are coming together, because they’re so highly awaited. And they will just eat into each other’s business.”

Talking about his experience with Kaabil, which was released with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, the director said that both the movies have benefited from being released individually and not clashed.''

“It’s like when my movie Kaabil released with Raees. Both films would have benefited if they had been released individually and not clashed. Because we have to take into account that we are not a super-rich country, and our people don’t have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. There are many people who can’t watch two films in one month. It’s unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons. Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it’s unfortunate,” he said.

Both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 are among the most awaited projects that audiences and the film industry are looking forward to. Both are tentpole projects. Ranveer Singh’s film comes with a lot of hype and a massive fan following. At the same time, Yash’s film is also highly anticipated, especially in the South belt.

Yash is not threatened with a box office clash but is ‘irked’ with the makers of Ranveer Singh's film

Yash is reportedly not threatened by the box-office clash but is said to be irked with the makers of Ranveer Singh’s film for locking the release date even after Yash had already announced it.