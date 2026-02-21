/Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite on screen! First promo of KH x RK film breaks the internet

It's happening! After months of speculation, the two stalwarts of Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, are confirmed to reunite in a new upcoming film. The makers released a teaser announcement on Saturday, which has only piqued the excitement of fans. This face-off marks a massive comeback of the duo to the Tamil screen together after 47 years. The two veterans had last shared the screen in the 1979 film Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Reunion

The new yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Red Giant Movies. For years, fans have wanted to watch Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in a film together. However, the actors, who are known to be friends off-screen, were unable to find a good script in order to work together. They had last appeared together in the 1979 film Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum.

Earlier, the makers had dropped a hint, teasing fans about a big reveal, and on February 21, Saturday, Red Giant Movies delivered the official announcement video featuring both legendary actors in a retro and quirky look with a focus on immense charisma.

The promo features KH x RK in a high-octane, retro-style avatar. The teaser opens with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan taking turns asking the director if the other one has chosen a particular blazer, belt, or watch. If one selects the first option, the other deliberately chooses the second.

The teaser then cuts to the duo standing in a corridor, wearing leather jackets and dark glasses. They walk through a garage in slow motion towards a car. Rajinikanth stylishly throws a car key to Kamal Haasan, after which both sit in a car inside a dimly lit garage in complete swagger. The promo lasts roughly 3 minutes and 49 seconds, hinting at a high-voltage, dark-humour-filled action film.

Fans' reaction to the iconic face-off

Since the teaser went viral on the internet, fans have flooded the comment section expressing excitement. One wrote, "When Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth share a frame, it doesn’t feel like just another film; it feels like a page from our own memories being turned again, and this reunion already feels timeless." "Outstanding promo," another user jotted.

One user predicted the success of the Tamil cinema industry while writing, "Best opportunity for the Tamil cinema industry to cross the 1000 cr mark." Another fan expressed his feeling, "Mass meets Masterpiece."

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after 47 years

The two legends, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, started their careers in the 1970s. The two shared the screen in several films, starting with Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Pathinaru Vayathinile, and Ninaithale Inikkum.