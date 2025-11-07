/Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Watch these 4 movies featuring him in negative roles on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan turned 71 on November 7th, 2025. Over the years, the superstar has gained a massive fanbase thanks to the iconic roles he has played, both good and bad. While all his roles and films are iconic, here's looking at the negative roles that he has played onscreen.
The legend of Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan, has turned a year older today. The actor garnered love and respect from his fans for decades thanks to the legendary films and roles he has essayed on screen. Time and again, the actor has showcased his versatility and dedication in his craft. While Haasan has played the hero in multiple films, he has also played roles which have had grey shades.
Kamal played the role of Nandhakumar in the movie, which shows two brothers named Nandhu and Vijay, who are brutally abused by their stepmother in their childhood. The story takes a dramatic turn when Nandhu decides to kill Vijay's fiancée as he sees her stepmother in her and does not want to bring her back into his life.
Kamal played a complex character named Supreme Yaskin in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. His portrayal depicts him as a totalitarian god-king who rules the post-apocalyptic city. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, which revolves around the story of a protector who is on his mission to safeguard a pregnant woman who is going to give birth to the 10th and final avatar of Vishnu named Kalki.
Kamal Haasan played ten distinct characters in the movie. The story revolves around a character named Christian Fletcher, who is a ruthless ex-CIA agent. He turns his life into a mercenary who is on his mission to obtain a dangerous bioweapon which accidentally is shipped to India.
Kamal Haasan played the role of Dileep, who is a suave industrialist and a psychopathic serial killer. The plot revolves around him as he murders young women, records the heinous act, and then buries the bodies in his garden under rose bushes.