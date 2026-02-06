/'Your so called generosity...': Director Lenin Bharathi slams Rajinikanth over charity act

Veteran actor Rajinikanth's felicitation of Chennai sanitation worker Padma at his Poes Garden home had won the hearts of everyone after it was shared by his team. However, director Lenin Bharathi has to say otherwise. The filmmaker called out Rajinikanth for being a 'fake philanthropist' on social media.

What did Lenin Bharathi say about Rajinikanth?; netizens' reaction

Taking to his X handle, Lenin Bharathi shared a picture which was shared by Rajinikanth's team showing him hugging Padma happily, dressed in her worker uniform. Posting the picture, he wrote, "Where were you, @rajinikanth, all those times when the sanitation workers were protesting for their rights at the entrance of the Ripon Building? Will you identify them only by their uniforms to showcase your so-called generosity, you fake philanthropist?"

Netizens too shared their views in the comment section. One user wrote, "What can Rajinikanth do in the sanitation workers' struggle? In the issue of sanitation workers, the person you should be questioning is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin. Do you have the courage to question him...? No, right? Then shut your mouth and sit quietly, da...!!" Another user wrote, "Hey, who the hell are you to come from wherever and ask about Rajini, who's got nothing to do with this? What connection does he have to this, man? He's not a politician, bro. When politics comes up, you said everything shouldn't turn political. Fine, if he does only the good stuff, you're finding fault with that too." “Thambi Lenin Bharati, the way you're looking at their uniform like it's trash—that's the problem with your eyes, bro. Go find a way to make short films instead. I've seen a thousand people like you, da. My leader,” wrote the third user.

Rajinikanth's recent charity work

Padma, a sanitation worker in T. Nagar, Chennai, was felicitated, as recently she had found a bag containing 45 tolas of gold while on duty. Seeing the bag, she had handed it over to the police without any hesitation and showed her honesty. Rajinikanth had invited her to his residence and felicitated her with a shawl and gifted her a gold chain.

All about Lenin Bharathi