/Is Priyanka Chopra returning to Bollywood with Krrish 4? Here’s what we know

Krrish is India’s beloved superhero franchise, and now the world is waiting for the fourth chapter of the movie. As the excitement around the film grows, it has been learned that Priyanka is going to return in the much-awaited Krrish 4.

One of the most ambitious projects is currently in development, and this instalment of the movie is extra special as it will mark Roshan’s directorial debut.

Priyanka Chopra to return in Krrish 4

Priyanka has been away from Indian screens for a while now. The actress is set to make a comeback with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. But it seems that audiences will not have to wait only for that.

According to Bollywood Hungama, it has been confirmed that Priyanka has been finalised as the female lead in the fourth part of the movie.

In the first two instalments of the superhero saga, she played the role of Priya, the love interest of the superhero.

If these rumours are true, then she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik and Preity Zinta, who is also rumoured to be part of the movie. Nothing is confirmed as of now.

Chopra’s last Bollywood film was in 2019, The Sky Is Pink. After that, the actress has focused largely on her projects in the West.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Prime Video's The Bluff. Directed by Frank E. Flowers (Bob Marley: One Love), the movie stars Keith Urban. The movie will release on Feb 25. Indian audience will have to wait a year to watch Chopra on the big screen as Rajamouli's Varanasi film is set to hit theatres in April 2027.

Krrish: What we know about the movie and it's history.

One of the most special characters and movies of the Roshans. Indian filmmaker Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik with the film Koi... Mil Gaya, which was released in 2003. The film stars Hrithik as Rohit Mehra, a mentally challenged boy who finds an alien. In 2006, Krrish was released, and it told the story of Krishna, Rohit's son, who has superpowers passed on to him by his father. In 2013, Krrish 3, the second Krrish movie and third movie in the overall franchise, was released and was a huge hit.

After years of rumours, in March 2025, Rakesh confirmed the movie as he penned a note for Krrish 4, and his son Hrithik, who is set to make his directorial debut.

