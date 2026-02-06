/Vadh 2 review: Not extraordinary, but Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta lift the film

In 2022, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu told the gripping story of Vadh, starring two actors of exceptional actors, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Three years down the line, Sandhu is back with the same leads, but with a new story of morality.

With grey tones, tension, and prolific actors, this film is like many other familiar mystery thrillers that you have watched and are already kind of aware of what’s coming next. Despite all the guesses you make, the movie manages to hold your attention, and that too with the right amount of eagerness. And that’s where a good job is done by the writer, who holds the base of the ordinary movie, and then the actors, who, with their mere expressions, convince the viewers.



Vadh 2: What is it about?

Set in a prison in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, the movie once again revolves around Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) and Manju (Neena Gupta), the two lovers who long for each other. Shambhunath is a prison guard who is again under heavy debt over the education of his son. Apart from his work in the prison, he also steals vegetables and sells them outside for some extra income to cover the loan.

Stills of Vadh 2 Photograph: (X)

Then there is Manju, who is one of the respected prisoners, locked up for life imprisonment for murdering a young couple. But her jail term is about to get over, and she is set to step outside. Amid all this, there is a young girl, Naina, who has been imprisoned on wrong allegations. As she is about to get bail, it is stopped by another strong prisoner, Keshav, who is a goon and the brother of a politician. He has wrong intentions towards Naina.

After he picks a bone with jail superintendent Prakash (Kumud Mishra), he ends up getting beaten badly on a foggy night. However, the next morning, he goes missing. Where has Keshav gone? Has he run away? To find him, a young inspector, Inspector Ateet Singh, is sent to investigate the matter. As he enters the prison and solves the mystery of Keshav’s missing case, more truth comes to light. How will he solve the mystery? Where has Keshav gone, and what does Shambhunath and Manju have to do with it? This all makes up the rest of the story with a shocking twist in the finale.

Vadh 2: Hits and misses

Director Sandhu has once again told a story that aptly describes the word “Vadh”, which, as per Hindu mythology, refers to killing a person or punishing someone who has committed a grave crime, a shot of righteous destruction meant to cleanse society. Like the previous film, this movie also describes this ideology well, as it defends the crime that has been committed as an act of self-defence.

From the start, the film may not excite you, but it also does not let you lose interest. With compelling storytelling, the story, characters, investigation, and all elements together impress. At times, the movie becomes a little slow, but it quickly gets back on track.

But all this doesn’t mean that the movie is out-and-out outstanding; the strongest pillar of this movie is the performance, which makes you ignore several of the other flaws. Several scenes in the movie felt forced and were not needed at all.

In this film, much attention was given to Inspector Ateet and his investigation of Sanjay Mishra's character. Neena Gupta, I felt, had a limited screen time. But this trio had given a performance that holds everything together.

This engrossing mystery thriller arrives a week after Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3. While both films are very different in their setting and characters. But they fall under the same umbrella of the whodunnit genre. While Madaani comes with a lot of action and drama, this film wins with the silence.