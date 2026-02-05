/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 record breaking OTT deal! Rights sold for record price to THIS platform

After two months of waiting, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was finally made available on Netflix, and as a treat to fans, the makers quickly released the teaser of the much-awaited Dhurandhar Part 2. Amidst all this, it has been learned that Part 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will arrive on a different OTT platform as the makers have struck a million-dollar deal.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has become one of India's highest-grossing movies, earning over Rs 1300 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT rights sold: Read details here

Before the theatrical release of the sequel on 19th March 2026, it had already made headlines as news emerged of the makers choosing another OTT platform. It has been learned that OTT rights have already been sold, and that too, at a significantly higher price than the first sequel, which made the makers choose the new streaming platform, Jio Hotstar

According to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix had initially attempted to secure both instalments of Aditya Dhar's spy thriller. However, Jio Studios went on to close the deal for the sequel.

It has been learned that the deal was secured for a whopping Rs 150 crore, nearly doubling the digital rights value of the first film, which was reportedly sold for Rs 85 crore.

"Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part," a trade source told the publication.

Speculations around the movie

As the world waits for the sequel, numerous speculations have been circulating, including the cameo by Salman Khan as the mysterious character Bade Sahab, through viral images reported to be AI-generated. Other rumours that had people talking are about the special appearances by URI actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. This comes as people continue chatting about the connection they may find over the name of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was the name of a captain mentioned in URI.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film will continue with the story of Indian undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who is tasked to navigate Karachi's criminal underworld. After he successfully knocks down Lyari Don Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in part 1, the sequel will focus on Hamza's rise to power, taking the plot into high-stakes revenge and action.