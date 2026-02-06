/Fact check: Is Alia Bhatt’s Alpha releasing on OTT, skipping theatrical run? Here’s what we know

Alpha is one of the most awaited movies of 2026. Starring Alia Bhatt, the film is set to be YRF’s next addition to its Spy Universe and the first women-led spy thriller from the banner. As movie buffs eagerly wait for the film, reports emerged suggesting that the makers were planning to release the movie directly on an OTT platform, skipping a theatrical release.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also features Sharvari as a fierce female agent. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Is Alia Bhatt's Alpha skipping theatrical release

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following the underperformance of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, it was reported that YRF was planning to play it safe with Alpha and release it directly on OTT.

A source told Deccan Chronicle that the female-led project was expected to gain momentum after Mardaani. However, due to the poor performance of Mukerji’s film, the makers were said to be reconsidering their release strategy.

“Aditya Chopra had hoped that the female-hero genre would get a boost with Mardaani, so that Alpha could be projected as Alia’s Shero film," a source said.

The source added, “But with Mardaani 3 underperforming and the Spy Universe taking a beating with War 2, Alpha is now a suspended project at Yashraj."

Fact check: What’s the truth?



Hours after the shocking news about Alpha’s alleged OTT release surfaced, another source was quick to quash the rumours, confirming that the high-action spectacle will release exclusively in theatres.

A reliable source told Pinkvilla that Alia’s film has been mounted as a big-screen experience and is intended for a theatrical release only.

Revealing that the team is currently wrapping up the final schedule at YRF Studios with the entire cast, the source said,



"The last schedule is currently in progress with Alia, Sharvari, Anil and Bobby at YRF Studios. The schedule will be wrapped up by next week, and makers are fully geared up for a theatrical release," a source confirms.

With the shoot nearing completion, post-production work is expected to begin shortly. The film is slated to hit theatres in the third quarter of 2026.

The movie was initially scheduled to release in December 2025; however, it was postponed and is set to release on April 17.