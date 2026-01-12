/In Pics | Pawan Kalyan becomes 1st Indian to receive rare samurai-tradition martial arts honours

Andhra Pradesh Deupty CM Pawan Kalyan has now joined the group of very few Indians to enter the Samurai martial arts tradition outside of the land it originates from – Japan.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has formally been inducted into Kenjutsu, an ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. This honour is rare and prestigious; he has now joined the group of very few Indians to enter the Samurai martial arts tradition outside of the land it originates from – Japan.
The actor-turned-politician took to his social media account to show his followers his journey ‘from Kalyan Kumar to The Tiger of Martial Arts.’
Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan has received many international honours. Previously, he was also inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under Soke Muramatsu Sensei. He is also the first Telugu-speaking person to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei. According to tradition, this honour is rarely extended to non-Japanese practitioners.
In his journey, his teacher has played a pivotal role. It was under Hanshi professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi’s guidance that Kalyan trained in Kendo and Budo philosophy.