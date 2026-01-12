/In Pics | Pawan Kalyan becomes 1st Indian to receive rare samurai-tradition martial arts honours

LOGIN
In Pics | Pawan Kalyan becomes 1st Indian to receive rare samurai-tradition martial arts honour

Published: Jan 12, 2026, 16:44 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 16:48 IST

Andhra Pradesh Deupty CM Pawan Kalyan has now joined the group of very few Indians to enter the Samurai martial arts tradition outside of the land it originates from – Japan.

'Samurai' Pawan Kalyan
1 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@PKCWoffl)

'Samurai' Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has formally been inducted into Kenjutsu, an ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. This honour is rare and prestigious; he has now joined the group of very few Indians to enter the Samurai martial arts tradition outside of the land it originates from – Japan.

‘From Kalyan Kumar to The Tiger of Martial Arts’
2 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Instagram/screenshot)

‘From Kalyan Kumar to The Tiger of Martial Arts’

The actor-turned-politician took to his social media account to show his followers his journey ‘from Kalyan Kumar to The Tiger of Martial Arts.’

Martial Arts - a journey
3 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Instagram/screenshot)

Martial Arts - a journey

Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan has received many international honours. Previously, he was also inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under Soke Muramatsu Sensei. He is also the first Telugu-speaking person to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei. According to tradition, this honour is rarely extended to non-Japanese practitioners.

The guiding force
4 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Instagram/screenshot)

The guiding force

In his journey, his teacher has played a pivotal role. It was under Hanshi professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi’s guidance that Kalyan trained in Kendo and Budo philosophy.

Notable honours
5 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: Instagram/screenshot)

Notable honours

  • Fifth Dan rank by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai
  • Tiger of Martial Arts title by the Golden Dragons organisation
  • Formally inducted into Kenjutsu
  • Induction into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei

