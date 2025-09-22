/They Call Him OG: Trailer of Pawan Kalyan starrer leaked online from pre-release event

Tollywood star and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, is all set to be seen on big screens with his film - They Call Him OG and fans are eagerly waiting to witness him. With fans awaiting the release of the trailer, it seems like they have to wait longer. After the pre-release event, several clips have gone viral in which the trailer has been leaked and has sparked a debate among netizens.

Viral clip of the Pawan Kalyan starrer leaked online.

They Call Him OG movie trailer was released for the fans at the pre-release event held in Hyderabad. However, it is noteworthy that this trailer was not telecast on TV. However, it seems that this trailer was specially shown for the fans present at the Hyderabad pre-release event. The trailer visuals related to it are now going viral on social media.

The clip showcases Pawan Kalyan making a dashing entrance and Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau, with an annoyed expression on his face as his business was being disrupted by business, and Arjun Das as Arjun, whose character has been kept under wraps.

However, this trailer has sparked debate among netizens, with many saying it would hamper the views, while many were excited to see Pawan Kalyan in a different avatar. One user wrote, "The leaked trailer is not of high quality, so let's wait for the official release. True fans should respect the creator's release plan". Another user wrote, "Trailer leaked, please delete it". "Don't circulate it, wait for official release on YouTube", wrote the third user.

All about They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG is directed and written by Sujeeth, known for his work on movies like Run Raja Run and Saaho. The cinematography for the movie is helmed by Ravi K. Chandran, edited by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Thaman S.

Apart from them, the movie also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Sriya Reddy. It marks the special appearance of Neha Shetty.