/Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay-Arshad's courtroom drama sees slight growth, earns THIS much

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's latest film, which released in cinemas on September 19, is getting positive reviews. Read more to know how much the courtroom drama earned on day three.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's latest film, Jolly LLB 3, is garnering positive reviews from the audience for its performance, social message, and creative liberty. The courtroom drama, which was released in cinemas on September 19, has seen a slight growth on Sunday. Let's delve into knowing how much it earns on day three at the box office.
According to the Sacnilk report, the film earned Rs 21 crore net in India on the third day. While on the first day the film had earned Rs 12.5 crore, on the second day it had garnered Rs 20 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 53.50 crore.
The film had an overall 40.36% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, September 21. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (56.25%), followed by Bengaluru (51.75%), NCR (46%) and Mumbai (43.75%).
As per the film's disclaimer, the plot line of Jolly LLB 3 is loosely inspired by the incidents that had occurred in 2011 in Bhatta Parsaul, a village in Uttar Pradesh. Although the film has given a social message, it has showcased the farmer protests and highlighted the tension between development and land rights.
As per WION's Shomini Sen's review of Jolly LLB 3, "An honest, genuine issue-based film - it had surprised me pleasantly when it was released. Kumar's take in the sequel was more commercial, featuring the actor's usual theatrics and some dance numbers. It obviously had its fan base. So, to
bring the two characters for the third part and tell a story effectively is a great feat for the makers".
Helmed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare, the film will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Arjun Panchal, among others.