/Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film sees major jump, mints THIS much

Jolly LLB 3, the third installment of the popular franchise, is creating waves with the performance of the cast and the plotline showcased in it after its release on September 19. The courtroom drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is already off to a strong start at the box office. Let's delve into knowing how much the film earned on its second day.

Box office report of Jolly LLB 3 on day 2

According to the Sacnilk report, on the second day, Jolly LLB 3 has earned Rs 20 crore net in India. On the first day, the film had earned Rs 12.75 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 32.75 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 35.40 % Hindi occupancy on September 20.

The highest has been recorded in Bengaluru (46.50%), followed by Chennai (44.50%), National Capital Region (NCR) (45%), Pune (41.75%), and Lucknow (41.25%).

All about Jolly LLB 3: Plot, cast, streaming platform, and more

Jolly LLB 3 is helmed and written by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and is the sequel to Jolly LLB 2. It tells the story of two Jollys who come up together to solve the case, which is rooted in social injustice. How the duo surpasses several obstacles to conclude the case forms the main crux of the story.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and Sushil Pandey, among others.

The songs of the film were composed by Aman Pant, Anurag Saikia, and Vikram Montrose, and the film score was composed by Mangesh Dhadke.