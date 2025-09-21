/Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film sees major jump, mints THIS much

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's recent release, Jolly LLB 3, is receiving positive reviews from the audience, and the drama is off to a good start. Read more to know how much it earned on day two.
Jolly LLB 3, the third installment of the popular franchise, is creating waves with the performance of the cast and the plotline showcased in it after its release on September 19. The courtroom drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is already off to a strong start at the box office. Let's delve into knowing how much the film earned on its second day.
According to the Sacnilk report, on the second day, Jolly LLB 3 has earned Rs 20 crore net in India. On the first day, the film had earned Rs 12.75 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 32.75 crore.
Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 35.40 % Hindi occupancy on September 20.
Also Read: Zubeen Garg last wish to be laid by the Brahmaputra: ‘People should burn me there when I die'
The highest has been recorded in Bengaluru (46.50%), followed by Chennai (44.50%), National Capital Region (NCR) (45%), Pune (41.75%), and Lucknow (41.25%).
Jolly LLB 3 is helmed and written by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and is the sequel to Jolly LLB 2. It tells the story of two Jollys who come up together to solve the case, which is rooted in social injustice. How the duo surpasses several obstacles to conclude the case forms the main crux of the story.
Apart from Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and Sushil Pandey, among others.
The songs of the film were composed by Aman Pant, Anurag Saikia, and Vikram Montrose, and the film score was composed by Mangesh Dhadke.
As showcased in theatres in the opening of the film, the streaming platform is Netflix. There are also reports that the film will also premiere on JioHotstar. However, the official announcement from the makers is yet to be made.