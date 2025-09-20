/Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, released in cinemas on September 19 and is receiving positive reviews for the performance of the cast and plot line of the film. Let's delve in to find out how much the third installment of the courtroom drama earned at the box office on day one.

Box office report of Jolly LLB 3 on day one

According to the Sacnilk report, Jolly LLB 3 has minted Rs 12.50 crore on day one. It had an overall 22.40% Hindi occupancy on the day of its release, September 19. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (37.50%), followed by the National Capital Region (29.31%), Lucknow (28.67%), and Hyderabad (24.33%).

Jolly LLB 3 review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, Jolly LLB 3, "an honest, genuine issue-based film - it had surprised me pleasantly when it was released. Kumar's take in the sequel was more commercial, featuring the actor's usual theatrics and some dance numbers. It obviously had its fan base. So, to bring the two characters for the third part and tell a story effectively is a great feat for the makers".

In her verdict, "Jolly LLB 3 works due to many factors. Sequels are not always the most accurate in terms of casting. But Kapoor manages to get all the actors from the previous films to reprise their respective characters. There is continuity, which helps to connect this film to the previous two films well. With a solid script, a taut screenplay that leaves a lasting impression, and great performances, Jolly LLB 3 makes for a perfect watch".

All about Jolly LLB 3

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare, the film will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Arjun Panchal, among others.