/Lord Curzon Ki Haveli starring Rasika Dugal, to release in India on THIS date

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, the black comedy thriller with a twist, is all set to hit cinemas this October. Shot entirely on a single lens and marking the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Anshuman Jha, the film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja in lead roles.

Shot entirely in the UK, this Hitchcockian chamber drama with an edgy, international appeal — blending suspense, wit, and biting commentary about identity within the confines of a mysterious evening, was stuck with the Indian censors for over 6months.

Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films, and presented by MAX Marketing limited - the film has already stirred buzz around the globe and is now ready for audiences in India on the big screen and beyond.

With its intriguing title, sharp writing, and powerhouse cast, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli promises to be one of the most unique releases of the year.

Debutant director Anshuman Jha says "When Bikas Mishra and I dreamt up this risque black comedy thriller, we always saw it on the big screen. It's been shot & designed for the big screen. "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is my humble homage to Alfred Hitchcock. Making my directorial debut with this feels just as electric as the day I first stepped into the movies with my acting debut in Love Sex Aur Dhoka."