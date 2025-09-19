/Sanjay Mishra, who once quit acting and earned Rs 150 a day, buys Rs 4.75 cr flat; Jubin Nautiyal his neighbour

Actor Sanjay Mishra is one of the most prolific actors in Indian cinema, known for his versatility and realistic performances. Recently, the actor has joined the celebrity neighbourhood as he bought a sea-facing property worth crores.

The Vadh actor has purchased a sea-facing apartment in picturesque Madh Island, away from the chaos of city life.

Sanjay Mishra’s new apartment

Sanjay bought the apartment in Madh Island for Rs 4.75 crore. According to Zapkey, the registration of the apartment was completed in July 2025.

The new apartment is located on the 15th floor of Raheja Exotica Cyprus and comes with a carpet area of 1,701 sq ft, along with a 201 sq ft deck.

In the registration documents, the actor paid Rs 30,000 as registration charges and Rs 28.5 lakh in stamp duty.

With this purchase, Mishra has become the neighbour of popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who also owns an apartment on the 34th floor in the same building. Jubin bought his flat in December 2025 for Rs 4.94 crore.

Madh Island: Celebrities' new hub

Madh Island is a tropical paradise, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Primarily known for its natural beauty and beachside shacks, the island is fast becoming a celebrity hotspot.

Several Bollywood celebrities already reside in the area. Actress Archana Puran Singh has been living on Madh Island for decades with her husband and two sons. Other stars who own homes here include Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi.

Sanjay Mishra’s journey in cinema

Born in Darbhanga, Bihar, Sanjay Mishra has been a part of the film industry for over 25 years. Throughout his decades-long career, he has been part of numerous big and small projects, excelling in every kind of role, be it comic, dramatic, or serious. But did you know that there was a point in Mishra's career when he left acting and worked at a dhaba, where he made omelettes and washed tea cups.