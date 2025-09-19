/Jimmy Kimmel late-show suspension: Marvel star Tatiana Maslany, Ben Stiller and other celebs react to the cancellation over Charlie Kirk remarks

The controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel is growing with each passing day, ever since his late show was abruptly pulled off after his remarks about US President Donald Trump's ally, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah. With many having divided reactions over this, Hollywood celebrities, however, have joined the bandwagon of the host and have voiced out their opinion on social media and called out the obstruction of freedom of speech. Marvel star Tatiana has even asked her fans to boycott

Disney and cancel their subscriptions.

Tatiana Maslany demands a boycott of Disney; netizens react

Tatiana Maslany, who is best known for her titular role in the Disney series She-Hulk, has reached out to her followers on Instagram and has urged them to cancel their subscription to Disney+*, Hulu, and ESPN.

She shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the actress in motion capture gear to film She-Hulk and wrote, "Cancel your Disney+ @hulu @espn subscription". In the wake of this uproar, many users have even begun to boycott Disney and shared it on their respective social media handles.

One user wrote, "Just cancelled my Disney+ and HULU subscription because ABC caved to Trump's and Carr's fascism".

Another user wrote, "So based on Disney's actions, you plan to speak with your wallet and make a financial decision not to support opinions you don't agree with?". "All the FCC did was enforce its rules. To retain its broadcasting license, ABC is expected to maintain 'public interest'. Saying false information in the middle of a police investigation that could mislead millions is a direct violation of the FCC", wrote the third user.

Other Hollywood celebrities reacting to Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension

Stand-up comedian and writer Wanda Skyes, who was set to be featured as one of the guests on the show, took to Instagram and wrote, "Let's see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve the Gaza conflict within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy."

Rosi O'Donnell, another fellow comedian and show host too, wrote, Shame on ABC and the FCC #FDT". Erika too responded to Wanda's video and wrote, "This is a damn shame.

Ben Still also joined the support group and replied to Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint's X post about the news, "This isn't right".