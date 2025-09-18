/Charlie Kirk's 2017 tweet about Jimmy Kimmel resurfaces after ABC suspends his show

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night programme has been suspended after his remarks on the murder of right-wing activist and US President Donald trump's ally Charlie Kirk. As the conservatives are celebrating the decision made by ABC, conservative commentator Benny Johnson also shared Kirk's opinion about Jimmy Kimmel. Sharing a 2017 tweet by Kirk in which the Turning Point USA founder had said that Kimmel is not funny, Johnson said that they have fulfilled his hopes of getting Kimmel off-air.

“Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny,” Kirk wrote at the time. Commenting on the post, Johnson wrote, “We did it for you. And we're just getting started.” Several users said that this is “total victory,” and that Kirk is ”still winning from above”. On Sep 17, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be “pre-empted indefinitely.” Johnson accused Kimmel of “victim blaming” and spreading “lies” in his Monday night monologue and demanded that he should be held accountable. “This is sick,” Johnson wrote on X. Trump celebrated ABC’s move, posting on Truth Social, “Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED… Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

What exactly did Kimmel say?