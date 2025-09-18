/'Hit some new lows': ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel off air ‘indefinitely' as FCC chief threatens action over Kirk comments - All you need to know

ABC announced on Wednesday (September 17) evening that it was suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” following uproar over comments the host made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. This came just hours after Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), criticised Kimmel’s remarks and hinted that his agency could take action against the Disney-owned network.

What did Kimmel say in his monologue?

During his opening on Monday night, Kimmel addressed Kirk’s murder, saying, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Conservative activists accused Kimmel of distorting the beliefs of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, who prosecutors say wrote privately that he objected to Kirk’s “hatred.” His mother told investigators he had recently shifted towards the political left and had become “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.”

How did the FCC respond?

Carr, speaking on a right-wing podcast hosted by Benny Johnson, called Kimmel’s remarks part of a “concerted effort to lie to the American people.” “Frankly, when you see stuff like this, I mean, we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. He urged media companies to “push back” against broadcasters like Disney and Comcast, even encouraging them to stop airing Kimmel altogether.

