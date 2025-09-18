‘National Charlie Kirk Day’ to be declared in US - Here's what we know

Days after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's murder, Republican lawmakers have proposed October 14th—Kirk's birthday—as a remembrance day to honour him. Lawmakers including Congressman Jimmy Patronis and Senator Rick Scott introduced a resolution to "honour the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk" with a "National Day of Remembrance."

In a press release announcing the resolution, the lawmakers said that it is also backed by Representatives Aaron Bean, Mark Alford, Gus Bilirakis, Mike Collins, Carlos Gimenez, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Barry Moore, Maria Salazar, Austin Scott, Greg Steube, and Derrick Van Orden. Stating that Kirk's murder was "heinous" violence and a "sobering reminder of the growing threat posed by political extremism and hatred in our society," the lawmakers described Kirk as a "fearless warrior of free speech." The resolution also stated that a free republic should allow differences of opinion to be debated—not silenced. "Targeted violence against individuals for their political beliefs undermines the very fabric of our constitutional democracy," the resolution stated.

Charlie Kirk assassination case

Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He later succumbed to injuries. His death has caused a stir in the political landscape of America, with thousands demanding justice. Both sides of the spectrum are pointing fingers at the increasing gun violence in the United States. However, some also criticised Kirk and his views on gun violence.

Meanwhile, the US administration under President Donald Trump declared him a martyr and announced that US flags will be flown at half mast in his honour. A suspect named Tyler Robinson has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the murder case. Investigations have revealed several controversial things, including his alleged transgender partner, Lance Twiggs. Robinson, who is the prime suspect in the killing, is facing seven counts, including aggravated murder. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has confirmed that the authorities have pushed for the death penalty against him.