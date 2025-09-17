/'Some hate can’t be negotiated': Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' Tyler Robinson's text to partner exposes motive - Here's what he said

When his partner asked in disbelief if he was the shooter behind Charlie Kirk's assassination, Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry.”
Prosecutors say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson admitted in texts to his partner after the shooting, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”
When his partner asked in disbelief if he was the shooter, Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry.” Pressed for a reason, Robinson wrote, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”
Texts showed Robinson had prepared for the shooting for more than a week. He admitted he had hoped to keep it secret for life.
After the shooting, Robinson told his partner about a note he had left: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”
Robinson’s mother told police her son had moved left politically, becoming “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.”
Raised by Republican parents in conservative Utah, Robinson never voted. He texted his partner that his father was “pretty die-hard MAGA” after Trump’s re-election.
Investigators found phrases scratched into Robinson’s ammunition, including “Hey Fascist! Catch!” on one round and “If you Read This, You Are GAY Lmao” on another.
Robinson apologised in his texts for dragging his partner into the crime, saying he never meant for them to be part of it.
Utah’s governor confirmed Robinson acted alone. His partner is now cooperating fully with investigators.