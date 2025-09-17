/'Some hate can’t be negotiated': Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' Tyler Robinson's text to partner exposes motive - Here's what he said

LOGIN
Prapti Upadhayay
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 10:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 10:20 IST

When his partner asked in disbelief if he was the shooter behind Charlie Kirk's assassination, Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry.” 

Shocking confession
Shocking confession

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson admitted in texts to his partner after the shooting, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

“I am, I’m sorry”
“I am, I’m sorry”

When his partner asked in disbelief if he was the shooter, Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry.” Pressed for a reason, Robinson wrote, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Planning the attack
Planning the attack

Texts showed Robinson had prepared for the shooting for more than a week. He admitted he had hoped to keep it secret for life.

A note under his keyboard
(Photograph: FBI)

A note under his keyboard

After the shooting, Robinson told his partner about a note he had left: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Political shift in recent years
(Photograph: X)

Political shift in recent years

Robinson’s mother told police her son had moved left politically, becoming “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.”

Family background
(Photograph: X)

Family background

Raised by Republican parents in conservative Utah, Robinson never voted. He texted his partner that his father was “pretty die-hard MAGA” after Trump’s re-election.

Etched messages on bullets
(Photograph: FBI)

Etched messages on bullets

Investigators found phrases scratched into Robinson’s ammunition, including “Hey Fascist! Catch!” on one round and “If you Read This, You Are GAY Lmao” on another.

Apology to his partner
(Photograph: X)

Apology to his partner

Robinson apologised in his texts for dragging his partner into the crime, saying he never meant for them to be part of it.

Authorities say he acted alone
(Photograph: AFP)

Authorities say he acted alone

Utah’s governor confirmed Robinson acted alone. His partner is now cooperating fully with investigators.

