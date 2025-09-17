Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk accused Zelensky’s government of links to Charlie Kirk’s murder and a Trump assassination attempt. Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University on Sept 10 and later died. Suspect Tyler Robinson faces charges, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty
Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk made a shocking claims days after the murder of right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk. Dmitruk said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government was involved in the assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump last year and in the killing of Kirk.
In an opinion piece for TASS, Dmitruk said that Zelensky's government is responsible to kill Kirk both ideologically and practically. "Kyiv's authorities are capable of killing anyone, from an ordinary citizen in Ukraine to the president of the United States," Dmitruk wrote in the Russian state media outlet. Dmitruk also said Kyiv's silence after Kirk's killing showed tacit approval. "They do not condemn such murders. Sometimes, they even rejoice in them, as was the case with Charlie Kirk," he wrote, as per TASS. This comes after Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray charged CHarlie Kirk's alleged killer Robinson with his murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other offences. Gray said he will seek the death penalty for Robinson.
Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He later succumbed to injuries. His death has caused a stir in the political landscape of America, with thousands demanding justice. Both sides of the spectrum are pointing fingers at the increasing gun violence in the United States. However, some also criticised Kirk and his views on gun violence. Meanwhile, the US administration under President Donald Trump declared him a martyr and announced that US flags will be flown at half mast in his honour. A suspect named Tyler Robinson has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the murder case. Investigations have revealed several controversial things, including his alleged transgender partner, Lance Twiggs.