/Jimmy Kimmel net worth and salary: How much does the now suspended ABC late-night host earn?

Jimmy Christian Kimmel is a notable Emmy award-winning host and a comedian, who has been one of the longest-running hosts at ABC's late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Apart from hiosting the Late Night show since 2003, Jimmy has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Oscars. Recently, his unsuitable remark on the right-wing conservative activist, Charlie Kirk's killing, led to ABC suspending his show indefinitely. ABC decided to pull the plug on Jimmy's show for his comment on Kirk's killing, which led to severe backlash. Kimmel is one of the most influential comedians in Hollywood. A vocal critic of Donald Trump, Kimmel has been in the showbiz for over three decades.

Jimmy Kimmel's early life

James Christian Kimmel, was born to Joan and James John Kimmel in Brooklyn, New York City. The eldest of the other three siblings, Jimmy, completed his graduation from Ed W. Clark High School and enrolled on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He was awarded an honorary degree from UNLV in 2013. Kimmel started working at his first radio job, as a host of a Sunday night interview show on UNLV's college station, KUNV. He transformed his life as a popular caller to the KZZP-FM afternoon show hosted by radio personalities Mike Elliott and Kent Voss in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

During Kimmel's initial days, he did not want to face the television, but later in 2003, he started his career, launching his show and became one of America's longest-running late-night hosts. In his show, he sits with the popular public figures, including Hollywood celebrities and political personalities and interviews them.

Jimmy Kimmel's Net Worth

Jimmy Kimmel's net worth is estimated at approximately $50 million. The artist who has been working for over 22 years on ABC has gained popularity and earned himself a lavish life. He has hosted events like Emmys and Osacrs and is considered one of the most influential TV hosts of all time.

Other source of income for Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is ranked as the highest paid host. The producer, host, and director earns approximately $15 million from other non-hosting resources. The host started his career working at a radio station, later he started writing at FOX and then he hosted the television show, co-hosting The Man Show and launched his own show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC in 2003.