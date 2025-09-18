/Donald Trump reacts as ABC pulls the plug on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show: Great news for America

As Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show got cancelled over the host's comments on Charlie Kirk's murder, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the move and called the cancellation as "great news for America". Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the departure of the comedian who is known to be critical of the US President.

Trump celebrates Kimmel's departure



"Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social and added, "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible," he added.

President Trump has also targeted two other late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, and said they should be cancelled too, calling them “two total losers.”

Trump's post on Truth Social Photograph: ()

Why did ABC suspend Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show?



The veteran late-night comic made comments about the recent killing of Charlie Kirk on his show. The comments prompted ABC to suspect the show. The move came after a few ABC-affiliated stations announced they would no longer air Kimmel's show.



Kimmel, the veteran late-night comic, made several comments about the reaction to Kirk's assassination on his show Monday and Tuesday nights.



He said that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”



Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show has been on air since 2003 on ABC. On Monday, following Kimmel's comments on Kirk and MAGA, the Nexstar Communications Group said it would pull the show starting Wednesday. Nexstar called Kimmel's comments about Kirk's death as 'offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.'



There was no immediate comment from Kimmel.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk's killing



In his monologue on Monday, Kimmel said that “we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”



The late-night host and comedian is known to be critical of the US President and called Trump's response to Kirk's death not how adults would react but equated it to a 4 year old mourning a goldfish.



"It is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?” He also said that FBI chief Kash Patel has handled the investigation into the murder “like a kid who didn't read the book, BS'ing his way through an oral report.”

Kimmel spoke about the topic again on Tuesday night as he mocked Vice President JD Vance's performance as guest host for Kirk's podcast.

