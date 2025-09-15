/Emmy Awards 2025: Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation, addresses his Late show's cancellation

American comedian, writer, and television host Stephen Colbert lit up the event with his sharp wit and humour. The renowned host who bagged the award after ten years received a standing ovation for his satirical night show. Several videos and pictures from the event are now going viral on social media.

Stephen Colbert at Emmys: Winning awards, a standing ovation, and more

The host officially won the war by achieving a major milestone at the Emmy Awards. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show. This was the second Emmy Award The Late Show won this year. Before this year, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert hadn't won any Emmy Awards.

Before receiving the award, Stephen Colbert had opened the 2025 Emmy Awards by presenting the first award of the night, but before he could begin, the audience stood and gave him a long ovation. He said, "Sit down! Thank you very much. We've got to keep going. While I have your attention...Is anyone hiring?".

He further added, "Because I have 200 well-qualified candidates with me tonight, who'll be available in June, referring to his staff and crew of The Late Show, which will end next year.

Why The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will be the last one in 2026?

When the news of the show being pulled out spread, it took everyone by surprise, and many even became upset, demanding that the show not be taken out. As per reports, the news of the cancellation came after CBS's parent company, Paramount, settled a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump. Colbert's show has always been critical of the Trump administration.

Stephen Colbert has also been a vocal opponent of the settlement, calling it a 'big fat bribe' on the show, and revealed that he only found out about the cancellation of the show just a day before it had to be announced.

CBS announced that the show will wrap up by the end of the 2025–2026 TV season. CBS also states that the reason for ending the show is purely financial and has nothing to do with the content. According to a report by CNN, the network had recently laid off 3.5 per cent of its staff. Paramount is also appealing to the Federal Communications Commission to approve its planned $8.4 billion agreement with Skydance Media.