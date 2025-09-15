Google Preferred
Emmy Awards 2025: Seth Rogen, Severance are early winners; check out the full list of winners

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 06:09 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 06:20 IST
Seth Rogen at Emmys 2025 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

From The Penguin, to the Studio to Adolescence and Baby Reindeer, the 2025 Emmy Awards is set to honour the best of television. The red carpet has been rolled out and some of the biggest actors, writers and producers will be attending Emmys 2025 and celebrate best of content. 

It's the Emmys tonight! Television's biggest night of the year, where the best of OTT and small screen across formats are honoured, has begun at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. So who will win top honours at the Emmys 2025? Will it be Severance, which has earned a whopping 27 nominations, or will The Pitt take home the top honour?


In the comedy category, The Studio is leading with 23 nominations. The show has won multiple awards at the Creative Arts Emmys and most predict that the show will take home top honours tonight at the Emmys. The show's lead actor Seth Rogen took the first honour of the night. Best actor in a comedy series.

In the other major sections, Adolescence, arguably this year's most talked-about TV hit, is the clear favorite to win best limited series -- awarded to shows that end after one season.

Delivering his opening monologue, host Nate Bargatze set out a novel way to keep things succinct.

The comedian pledged to donate $100,000 of his own money to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The catch? He will deduct $1,000 for every second that a winner's acceptance speech exceeds the allotted 45 seconds -- and add money back on for speeches that run short.

"Don't go crazy, because I am paying for this," he quipped.

Here is the full list of winners at Emmys 2025. (updating live)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES


Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks- WINNER
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance- WINNER
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES


Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt- WINNER
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks- WINNER

