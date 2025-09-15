It's the Emmys tonight! Television's biggest night of the year, where the best of OTT and small screen across formats are honoured, has begun at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. So who will win top honours at the Emmys 2025? Will it be Severance, which has earned a whopping 27 nominations, or will The Pitt take home the top honour?



In the comedy category, The Studio is leading with 23 nominations. The show has won multiple awards at the Creative Arts Emmys and most predict that the show will take home top honours tonight at the Emmys. The show's lead actor Seth Rogen took the first honour of the night. Best actor in a comedy series.

In the other major sections, Adolescence, arguably this year's most talked-about TV hit, is the clear favorite to win best limited series -- awarded to shows that end after one season.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Delivering his opening monologue, host Nate Bargatze set out a novel way to keep things succinct.

The comedian pledged to donate $100,000 of his own money to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The catch? He will deduct $1,000 for every second that a winner's acceptance speech exceeds the allotted 45 seconds -- and add money back on for speeches that run short.

"Don't go crazy, because I am paying for this," he quipped.

Here is the full list of winners at Emmys 2025. (updating live)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks- WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance- WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt- WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks- WINNER