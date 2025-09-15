Netflix's show Adolescence has gained recognition and broken every record for showcasing the darker aspects of teenage life. The psychological crime series resonated with the audience and was praised for the theme it showed for awareness and the performance by the cast. However, the main star, Owen Cooper, won millions of hearts with his acting chops, and now he has become the youngest male actor to win an Emmy.

Owen Cooper's Emmys win and his acceptance speech

Only 15 years old, Owen Cooper is now the youngest ever Primetime Emmy winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and the youngest male acting winner. He beat out other fellow nominees, ie, co-star Ashley Walters, Javier Bardem, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard, and Rob Delaney.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In his acceptance speech, Owen said, "Standing up here is so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't even expect to be in the United States, never mind here. But, I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life".

He further said, "Like I was nothing about three years ago; I’m here now. So I think if you’re listening and you’re focusing, you’re just stepping out of your comfort zone a little bit, who cares if you get embarrassed, you know. Anything can be possible".

All about Adolescence

Adolescence is all about a family, when their world turns upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for murdering a schoolmate: the charges against their son force them to confront every parent's worst nightmare.