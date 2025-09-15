Google Preferred
  Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco steal the spotlight with PDA at the Emmys red carpet

Kisses, smiles, and style! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco steal the spotlight with PDA at the Emmys red carpet

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 07:33 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 07:33 IST
Selana Gomez and Benny Blanco Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Emmy Awards were all about sweet kisses and aww moments as engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stepped out at the venue. The couple looked super hot as they were holding each other's hands. 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stepped out for a date night at the Emmys! The engaged couple walked into the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles holding each other's hands and flashing big smiles.

The couple, who have never shied away from packing on PDA in a public space, kissed each other. And the entire internet is in aww.

Also read: Emmy Awards 2025: The complete list of winners

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco looked super-hot.

On Sept 14, the red carpet of television's biggest night rolled out, and celebrities from across the world showed up. Among many, the one couple who garnered all the limelight was our super cute couple, Selena and Benny.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Photograph: (AFP)

The two, who are set to get married anytime now, posed and kissed each other on the red carpet. Showing affection for each other, Blanco planted a kiss on Gomez's cheek in the sweetest way. However, the Emmy-nominated actress also showed her love as she kissed her soon-to-be husband on his forehead.

Also read: Emmy Awards 2025 red carpet looks: See every celebrity outfit

The couple is set to get married by the end of this month. After celebrating their bachelorette parties separately, it has been said that they will say ''I do'' in a ceremony in Montecito, California, as per TMZ. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

What did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wear at the Emmys?

For the Emmys, Selena, who is also one of the nominees, looked stunning in a bold Louis Vuitton gown. With a stylish halter neckline, her dress had a floor-sweeping train and a thigh-high slit. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and accessorised her look with Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Meanwhile, Blanco looked stunning in an all-black tuxedo. With his subtle look, he wore a golden watch.

Selena Gomez's nomination at the Emmys

Gomez's superhit drama Only Murders in the Building is up for two awards, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for veteran star Martin Short.

