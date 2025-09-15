/Emmys 2025 red carpet looks: See every celebrity outfit

The 2025 Emmys red carpet is officially underway, and celebrities from across the world have started arriving for the Television's biggest night. Take a look!
Red carpets have rolled out for television's biggest night, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. This year, the nominations list is led by Apple TV+ drama Severance, which has earned 27 nominations. The White Lotus, Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence, The Penguin and The Bear are the other strong contenders of the night.
Beyond television, the event is also a night for fashion aficionados, who get up to see some of the very best looks, elegant, bold, and timeless. As we head into the night, here’s a look at the best red moments from the carpet.
The lovers have arrived! Selena Gomez walked the red carpet with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. The much-in-love couple walked holding each other's hands.
For the night, Gomez chose to wear a red gown, while Blanco wore a black suit. Both of them were looking stunning.
Pedro Pascal chose an all-white look for the Emmys red carpet. The 50-year-old actor, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Last of Us, looked stunning in an all-white suit, which he paired with matching white shoes and sunglasses.
Jenna Ortega looked fashionably gothic in a stone-studded dress. Channeling her Wednesday Addams character, the actress walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping sheer top made entirely of stones, paired with a high-slit skirt.
The White Lotus star looked pretty and cute at the Emmys 2025. She walked the red carpet wearing a pink strapless gown.