/Emmy Awards 2025: Skyfall actor Javier Bardem voices his support for Palestines on red carpet

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here, and everyone is waiting with bated breath to find which show will grab more category awards. With many gracing the red carpet, one actor has taken this event to voice his support for 'Free Palestine,' and that is actor Javier Bardem. Let's delve into knowing more about what he says.

What did Javier Bardem say more about support for Palestine?

As per a report of Variety, Javier Bardem, best known for delivering good performances in films including Skyfall and F1, among others, said 'He is denouncing the genocide in Gaza. I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study genocide thoroughly and has declared it is a genocide".

He further said, "That's why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine".

The statement of Javier Bardem comes after he is reportedly one of 4000 members of the Hollywood community who have signed an open letter pledging not to work with Israeli institutions.

All about the open letter by Film Workers of Palestine

The pledge states, "As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape perceptions. In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror."

Reportedly, whoever has signed the letter will refuse to work with Israeli festivals, cinemas, broadcasters, and production companies that have participated in “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them, as per the pledge.