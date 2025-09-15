Emmy awards 2025: Seth Rogen wins for lead actor role on The Studio

The 77th Emmy Awards are finally underway, and actor Seth Rogen has picked up the first Emmy award. At the ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Rogen, who is known for his roles in Knocked-Up, Pineapple Express, and 40-Year-Old-Virgin, won the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

He won the award over his co-nominees, Jason Segel for Shrinking, Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Seth Rogen wins his first Emmy

In the glitzy ceremony, Rogen took home his first Emmy for playing the confused, dramatic, and over-pressured executive Matt Remick. Apart from playing the lead, the 43-year-old also wrote and directed the show in collaboration with Evan Goldberg.

In his career so far, Rogen has been nominated for nine Emmys, but this win in the category of lead actor in a comedy series is the actor's first-ever acting Emmy.

Accepting the award, Rogen said, “I still could not wrap my head around this happening that I literally prepared nothing. I've never won anything in my life. When I was a kid, I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale, and my parents were like, 'Yeah, that's a good idea. You should probably buy that.'"

He has also been nominated in several other categories, including, Directing for a Comedy Series, Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, with his collaborator Goldberg. For the unversed, The Studio is one of the most nominated shows at this year’s Emmys with a total of 23 nominations.