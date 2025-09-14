LOGIN
Top Emmy winning shows of all time: Game of Thrones, Succession, The Crown and more

Published: Sep 14, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 23:16 IST

The Los Angeles–based Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) established the Emmy Award as part of an image-building and public relations opportunity. The first award ceremony took place in 1949 and has been continuing.

The Emmy Awards, or Emmys, are an event that is celebrated for artistic and technical merit in the television industry. A number of annual Emmy Award ceremonies are held throughout the year, each with its own set of rules and award categories. Here are a few of the top Emmy-winning shows you need to check out.

One of the most popular and loved shows to date. The American fantasy drama created by HBO is all about noble families fighting for power. With epic battles, magnificent sets, and dragons, the show garnered attention and won 59 Primetime Emmys.

The comedy show created by Jesse Armstrong, which has aired for four seasons so far, tells the story of the Roy family, who control Waystar Royco, a powerful global media and entertainment conglomerate. The show overall won 19 awards.

The show brought actors, comedians, and artists together to perform short, hilarious skits on current, intelligent, and at times ridiculous topics. With 51 seasons, so far, it has grabbed 90 Emmy awards.

The popular animated sitcom features a satirical portrayal of the middle-class American lifestyle. Caricatures certain facets of American society, culture, television, and many features of the human condition. The show has won 37 Emmys so far.

The historical show followed the story of Elizabeth, whose seemingly quiet life is rattled with personal trials and tribulations after the sudden death of the king. How she handles the affairs of the state as she succeeds to the throne of the British monarchy forms the main crux of the story. It has bagged 24 Emmys.

The popular sitcom began in 2009, and so far it has aired 11 seasons. The much-loved show is all about the three modern-day families from California who try to deal with their kids, quirky spouses, and jobs in their unique ways, often falling into hilarious situations. The show has won 22 Emmys.

Set in the 1950s, Miriam 'Midge' Maisel's seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had. The drama has so far bagged 22 Emmy awards.

