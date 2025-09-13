/From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch Emmy-nominated shows



Streaming on: HBO Max / Jio Hotstar

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s apocalyptic drama remains one of the best video game adaptations. After breaking records with season 1, the second season drew even more impressive viewership.

Season 2 follows Joel and Ellie as they continue their journey across America in a world ravaged by a deadly fungal pandemic. The cast also includes Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Wright, Spencer Lord, and Ariela Barer, among others.

