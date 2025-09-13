/From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch Emmy-nominated shows

The 2025 edition of the Emmy Awards is just a few days away, and if you still have not watched the Emmy-nominated shows, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to find out where they’re available to stream.
The Emmy Awards 2025 are almost here, and TV lovers can’t wait to see their favourite shows win the much-deserved recognition. As we gear up for the big night, here’s a curated list of this year’s top nominees and where to watch them online.
Streaming on: HBO Max / Jio Hotstar
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s apocalyptic drama remains one of the best video game adaptations. After breaking records with season 1, the second season drew even more impressive viewership.
Season 2 follows Joel and Ellie as they continue their journey across America in a world ravaged by a deadly fungal pandemic. The cast also includes Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Wright, Spencer Lord, and Ariela Barer, among others.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Leading this year’s list with a massive 27 nominations, Severance has earned recognition across major categories, including top acting nods for Adam Scott and Britt Lower.
Hailed as one of the best shows of the year, this mind-bending drama follows employees at Lumon Industries, who undergo a procedure that surgically separates their work and personal memories.
Where to watch: HBO Max / Jio Hotstar
Premiering in 2021, this black comedy-drama has become an Emmy regular. This year, it has again been nominated in multiple categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the show explores the complex relationship between two very different people, veteran comedian Deborah Vance and young writer Ava Daniels.
Where to watch: Netflix
Uzo Aduba is up for the best comedy actress award for her prolific work as Detective Cordelia Cupp in Netflix's The Residence. In the show, she solves the murder of White House chief usher A.B Wynter during a state dinner.
Where to watch: HBO Max/Jio Hotstar
This dark comedy returns as a strong contender once again. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the show remains one of the top nominees, competing for Outstanding Drama Series. Created and directed by Mike White, the series follows guests during their stay at a luxury resort. This season’s cast features Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jon Gries, and Sam Rockwell.
Where to watch: Netflix
The breakout series of the year! The four-part limited series earned 13 nominations and is one of the strong contenders for this year's award season. The gripping show revolves around a teenage boy, Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a girl named Katie. The series looks deep into the psychology of a child, adolescence, social media, and parenting.
Where to watch: Hulu/Jio Hotstar
Season 3 of The Bear is one of the top contenders this year, with nominations in categories like Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the show centres on Carmy, a chef who leaves behind his career in fine dining to help run his late brother’s struggling restaurant. The series captures the chaos, pressure, and camaraderie of the kitchen and beyond.