/The Best, worst and a labubu: Emmys red carpet looks

Beyond honouring the best work on television, the Emmys are also a glamorous night filled with stars stepping out in high-end fashion. While some were impressed, others were shocked. This year, the viral Chinese doll Labubu also made an appearance on the red carpet. Here, we’ve curated the best, worst, and weirdest looks of the event.
Selena, as always, looked stunning in an elegant Louis Vuitton red gown. The Only Murders in the Building star wore a halter-neck dress with a dramatic train. Her look was picture-perfect for an event like the Emmys.
The White Lotus star, who was among the nominees, showed up in a dull lavender gown. The frilled, layered outfit with a sheer shrug felt straight out of the retro era, but it failed to impress.
Straight out of a fairy tale! Lisa served princess vibes in a Lever Couture cotton candy-inspired dress. The BLACKPINK star looked like a dream in this stunning piece.
Sarah Paulson disappointed fans with her outfit choice. The Run actress wore a feather-covered dress from top to bottom, leaving many wondering what made her say yes to this look.
Jenna Ortega’s attire was a true standout. While she ditched her usual gothic style, a touch of Wednesday Addams was still there. She chose an ultra-glamorous Givenchy look featuring a bejewelled sheer top paired with a black skirt and thigh-high slit. Dark lipstick and a low ponytail completed her bold, striking ensemble, one of the best of the night.
The Euphoria actress dazzled on the red carpet in a glamorous Oscar de la Renta gown. Her strapless satin dress featured a sweetheart neckline, and she accessorised with diamond jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. A true head-turner.
Comedian Megan Stalter took a casual approach, arriving in blue jeans and a white tee. Her look broke the awards’ dress code and left the audience unimpressed.
One of the most shocking looks of the evening came from drag queen Joella, who arrived dressed as a giant Labubu. Her furry ensemble made for one of the weirdest and most talked-about red carpet appearances of the night.