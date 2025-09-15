/Meet Owen Cooper, youngest actor to bag Emmy for series Adolescence

From having no experience in acting to grabbing an Emmy for his first show, Owen Cooper has surely become an inspiration for many young artists. Meet the youngest actor who scripted history in today's event.
Owen Cooper has scripted history by becoming the youngest male acting winner in the history of the Emmy Awards for his role in Adolescence. Here's a look at all about the young actor.
Owen Cooper was born in Warrington, England. Reportedly, his mother is a carer and his father works in IT. He has two brothers. He is also a member of the Warrington Rylands U15 squad.
Born in England, Owen originally wanted to become a footballer before taking weekly acting lessons with The Drama Mob, a drama school co-created by Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien and Esther Morgan, in Manchester.
Cooper made his screen debut as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murder, in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence. Series co-creator Stephen Graham had sought to cast an unknown actor from northern England for the role. He had been selected from a pool of over 500 auditions.
The role earned him widespread critical acclaim and made him one of the best child actors. Apart from the Primetime Emmy Awards, he has also bagged the Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series.
In May 2025, he was featured in the music video for "Little Bit Closer" by English musician Sam Fender. He will appear in the upcoming BBC Three series Film Club. He has also been selected to play young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, set to be released in 2026.