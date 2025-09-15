Did BLACKPINK's Lisa bring a life-size Labubu with her? Here's the truth

Is the Emmys the new Met Gala? The 77th International Emmy Awards are currently underway, with celebrities being honoured by the Television Academy for their best work. However, the most surprising moment of the night arrived when a huge Labubu walked the red carpet. It wasn’t the viral doll, but drag queen Joella, who clearly wanted to make a statement.



Wearing one of the most shocking outfits at the Emmys, Joella seemed to step straight out of a surprise box.



Labubu at the Emmys red carpet!



The moment a life-sized Labubu appeared on the red carpet, it instantly became one of the most shocking and unusual looks of the evening, perhaps one of the boldest choices yet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Joella, who competed in the 17th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, apparently wanted to make a statement with her sartorial choice.

Instead of opting for a traditional gown or tuxedo, Joella chose to stand out. She walked the prestigious red carpet in a fluffy, furry ensemble featuring wide-legged furry pants, long sleeves, and a floral-printed red qipao.



To complete the look, she wore a head mask with face makeup resembling Labubu’s big, wide eyes and white teeth. She also accessorised with a takeout box-inspired bag and traditional red Chinese shoes.



Since its inception, Labubu has always been a fan favourite. During the award ceremony, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, among the first celebrities to showcase the quirky doll, posed with Joella. The picture of them posing together instantly went viral.



Reacting to the pictures, one netizen wrote, “Mother LISA with Labubu🤣.”

Another commented, “somebody really came to the EMMY’s dressed as a damn LABUBU.”